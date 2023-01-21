Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces legislation to commemorate Lunar New Year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces legislation to commemorate Lunar New Year
Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces legislation to commemorate Lunar New Year 00:28

NEW YORK -- With the Lunar New Year beginning on Sunday, New York Congresswoman Grace Meng reintroduced legislation to commemorate the holiday.

It includes the Lunar New Year Day Act, which would establish Lunar New Year as the 12th federal holiday recognized across the United States.

RELATED STORY: Things to Do to celebrate Lunar New Year around New York City

It also includes a resolution recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Lunar New Year.

It's to commemorate the history and explain the cultural importance of the holiday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 8:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.