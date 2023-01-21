New York Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces legislation to commemorate Lunar New Year

NEW YORK -- With the Lunar New Year beginning on Sunday, New York Congresswoman Grace Meng reintroduced legislation to commemorate the holiday.

It includes the Lunar New Year Day Act, which would establish Lunar New Year as the 12th federal holiday recognized across the United States.

It also includes a resolution recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Lunar New Year.

It's to commemorate the history and explain the cultural importance of the holiday.