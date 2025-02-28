Local News Breaking
Palisades Parkway closed in both directions due to crash at New York-New Jersey line
The Palisades Parkway is closed in both directions following a crash at the New York-New Jersey line.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where a car was on its side and traffic was backed up.
So far, there's no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes.
Drivers should use Route 9W for another way around the area.
The Palisades Interstate Parkway is a 42-mile stretch from the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey to Bear Mountain Bridge in Rockland County, New York.
Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.