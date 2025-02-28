Palisades Parkway closed in both directions due to crash at New York-New Jersey line

Crash shuts down Palisades Parkway at New York-New Jersey line

The Palisades Parkway is closed in both directions following a crash at the New York-New Jersey line.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where a car was on its side and traffic was backed up.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Chopper 2 over Friday a.m. commute Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the NYC area, including a crash that shut down the Palisades Parkway in both directions. Watch more local news live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Drivers should use Route 9W for another way around the area.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway is a 42-mile stretch from the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey to Bear Mountain Bridge in Rockland County, New York.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.