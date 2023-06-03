New images of man accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of statues, artifacts from Our Lady of Fatima Church in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police released new pictures of the man suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of statues and religious items from Our Lady of Fatima Church in Queens.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video pulling a wagon full of items outside the church in East Elmhurst on May 25.

"They're all sacred images of Jesus, Mary and the saints. They're priceless in that they represent an opportunity, a sacramental," said Father Darrell DaCosta. "What I felt was violated. It was like someone coming into your house. It is our home."

Detectives said the thief got in through an unlocked door, then used special tools to force open a door to the gift shop.

DaCosta said the suspect got away with cash and jewelry, in addition to the statues and other artifacts.

"We're trying to help people find God and grow in their faith, so it's a total disrespect of that," he said. "We're praying for you."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.