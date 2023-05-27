Police searching for suspect who stole statues and other religious items from Queens church

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspect who ripped off a church in Queens.

It happened last week at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in East Elmhurst.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling a loaded cart. Police say he got away with more than $900 worth of statues and religious items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.