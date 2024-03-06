Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal returning to Broadway in "Othello"

Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal set to star in "Othello" on Broadway

Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal set to star in "Othello" on Broadway

Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal set to star in "Othello" on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Actors Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are returning to Broadway in an upcoming revival of William Shakespeare's classic play "Othello."

Washington will star in the title role, with Gyllenhaal portraying Iago. Additional casting has not yet been announced.

The production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, will open in spring 2025.

Washington was last seen on Broadway in the 2018 production of "The Iceman Cometh," for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play. He previously won the Tony for Best Actor in a Play for the 2010 revival of "Fences."

Gyllenhaal was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 2019 for his performance in "Sea Wall/A Life."

Tickets for "Othello" will go on sale at a later date.

"Othello" was last performed on Broadway in 1982, starring James Earl Jones in the title role, Christopher Plummer as Iago and Dianne Wiest as Desdemona.