Orlando City's Pedro Gallese notches 50th career shutout in draw with Red Bulls
Pedro Gallese notched the 50th clean sheet of his career when he saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City in a scoreless draw with the New York Red Bulls, who couldn't find the net despite playing most of the second half with a man advantage on Saturday.
Orlando City (3-2-3) was dealt a blow in the 56th minute when Rodrigo Schlegel was tagged with a second yellow card for a foul on New York's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, forcing it to play a man down from there.
The defending Eastern Conference-champion Red Bulls did not manage a shot on goal until the 76th minute when Wikelman Carmona's left-footed shot from the center of the box was saved by Gallese.
Gallese has two clean sheets for Orlando City (3-2-3) this season.
Carlos Coronel had all four of his saves for the Red Bulls (3-2-3) in the first half on the way to his third shutout of the campaign.
Orlando City extended its unbeaten streak to five. The club also played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union last week, ending a stretch of 15 matches in a row with at least one goal.
The Red Bulls lead the all-time series 10-8-5. New York is 3-1-2 in its last six trips to Orlando. The two clubs played to a 2-2 in Harrison, N.J., on March 15.
Both teams began the day in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
The Red Bulls return home to play D.C. United on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.