Orchard Beach in the Bronx non-stop busy for Memorial Day despite cold water temperatures

NEW YORK - Cold water temperatures and gusting winds didn't stop people from visiting Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Memorial Day.

The mile-long beach was non-stop busy all day long. Beachgoers say the culture, the food, and the music here is what brings them back year after year.

"They have all nationalities here so it's my second home," said Jackie, who lives in lower Manhattan.

The sounds of Latin music can be heard no matter where you sit on Orchard Beach, which is one of the things that keeps people coming back every year.

"My people are here. All the Latinos dancing, having fun and they bring rice and beans to the beach," said Rosa Harris, who lives in Wakefield, the Bronx.

"With the culture that's here, this is our vibe," said Neil Soto, who spent the day at the beach with his family.

Whether it's your day to completely rest up or build sandcastles with strangers, this years beach experience brought chilly water temperatures and gusting winds across the beach. Many people held on tight to their belongings.

"It's very windy the water is very choppy, and the most I've ever experienced," said Soto.

"This year I don't think were going to go in the water its very very cold," said Doris Nando, who is from Kingsbridge, the Bronx.

Instead of home base being the sand this year, Nando and her family are grilling it up.

"So we've got some chicken, some hot dogs, we've got some burgers that we have, we have rice and beans," said Harris.

Orchard Beach is officially open all summer long until September 10th. Lifeguards are on duty daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You can email Shosh with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.