On Call with Dr. Kumar: What causes hair loss and how to prevent it

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Tips on how to prevent hair loss

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Tips on how to prevent hair loss

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Tips on how to prevent hair loss

NEW YORK -- Losing your hair isn't just a physical condition.

It can have devastating emotional implications.

An estimated 80% of men and 50% of women suffer from hair loss at some point in their lives.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" for CBS2 with tips on hair loss prevention and treatment.

She explains the science behind why people lose their hair and the impact COVID had for some.

Watch her full interview above for more information.