On Call with Dr. Kumar: What causes hair loss and how to prevent it

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Losing your hair isn't just a physical condition. 

It can have devastating emotional implications.

An estimated 80% of men and 50% of women suffer from hair loss at some point in their lives. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is "On Call" for CBS2 with tips on hair loss prevention and treatment.

She explains the science behind why people lose their hair and the impact COVID had for some. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

