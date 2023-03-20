On Call with Dr. Kumar: Pandemic spurs rise in body image concerns, particularly among teens

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Pandemic spurs rise in body image concerns

NEW YORK -- Since the pandemic, researchers are finding more people dissatisfied with their body images.

There appears to be a correlation with social media use, and teens are at special risk.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how we can all take a healthier view of how we look.

She talks about some of the social pressures behind the issue, as well as risk factors and prevention.

