On Call with Dr. Kumar: Pandemic spurs rise in body image concerns, particularly among teens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Since the pandemic, researchers are finding more people dissatisfied with their body images. 

There appears to be a correlation with social media use, and teens are at special risk. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how we can all take a healthier view of how we look. 

She talks about some of the social pressures behind the issue, as well as risk factors and prevention. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:48 AM

