Watch CBS2's special presentation "Breaking the Stigma: Children and Mental Health"
NEW YORK -- In 2021, 44% of high school students reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's why CBS2 launched a series of special reports on breaking the stigma when it comes to children and mental health.
You can watch our full special "Breaking the Stigma: Children and Mental Health" in the video above.
READ MORE:
- Nonprofit helps New York City students deal with stress through yoga
- Mental health advocates: Continuing racial and social inequities driving up youth suicide numbers
- Nonprofit I'RAISE inspiring students of color to pursue careers in mental health
- Nonprofits, schools stepping up to assist children in need of mental health help
- Breaking the Stigma: Fostering Meditation program teaches students to look inward
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.
