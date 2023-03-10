Watch CBS News
Watch CBS2's special presentation "Breaking the Stigma: Children and Mental Health"

NEW YORK -- In 2021, 44% of high school students reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why CBS2 launched a series of special reports on breaking the stigma when it comes to children and mental health.

You can watch our full special "Breaking the Stigma: Children and Mental Health" in the video above.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

