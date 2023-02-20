Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: How happiness can impact your heart health

NEW YORK -- As we continue our American Heart Month coverage, it's important to consider non-medical factors that can influence heart health. 

Happiness is high on the list. So Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to hack into a happier life and healthier heart. 

She tells us about how to achieve better heart health through things like our hobbies and practicing forgiveness. 

Watch her full interview above for more information.  

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:24 AM

