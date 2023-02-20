On Call with Dr. Kumar: How happiness can impact your heart health
NEW YORK -- As we continue our American Heart Month coverage, it's important to consider non-medical factors that can influence heart health.
Happiness is high on the list. So Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to hack into a happier life and healthier heart.
She tells us about how to achieve better heart health through things like our hobbies and practicing forgiveness.
