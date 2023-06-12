On Call with Dr. Kumar: Don't let drinking alcohol derail your health this summer
NEW YORK -- As the weather gets warmer, it's time to get together with family and friends -- and to get healthy.
But could alcohol be holding you back?
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with strategies to keep you on track all summer long.
She talks about how much alcohol is too much, and how it affects our health. She also shares tips for cutting back.
Watch her full interview above for more information.
