Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Don't let drinking alcohol derail your health this summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Don't let summer drinking derail your health
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Don't let summer drinking derail your health 03:37

NEW YORK -- As the weather gets warmer, it's time to get together with family and friends -- and to get healthy. 

But could alcohol be holding you back?

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with strategies to keep you on track all summer long. 

She talks about how much alcohol is too much, and how it affects our health. She also shares tips for cutting back. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.