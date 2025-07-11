74% of NYC commuters have had issues with OMNY, survey finds

NYC commuters are having issues with OMNY, Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee survey finds

New York City commuters are reporting issues with the OMNY tap-and-go system, which is set to replace the MetroCard in the coming year.

The Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, an independent watchdog to the MTA, surveyed 400 riders and found 74% encountered issues with OMNY, including:

42% who said the readers were not accepting their tap,

34% who reported late charges,

And 31% who believed they were overcharged.

"We just think that there's work left to do to get it totally ready"

During a software update in June, complaints flooded TikTok and Reddit.

"There definitely was a concentration of issues right around beginning of June," said Brian Fritsch, with the PCAC.

Some riders who spoke to CBS News New York on Thursday reported issues.

"Yesterday, I put $20. Today, no work," Bronx resident Mario Arias said.

Brooklyn resident Keenan Lambert said he traded his MetroCard for an OMNY card, knowing it will soon be his only option.

"Unfortunately today, after three days, it's not working anymore," he said.

"We just think that there's work left to do to get it totally ready for the time when the MetroCard is no longer in service at all," Fritsch said.

"Tap-and-go crushes MetroCard every time"

In response to the survey, MTA Deputy Chief, Commercial Ventures Jessie Lazarus said: "It's hard to take seriously a tiny online push poll when twice a year for the last three years we've asked over 70,000 riders how they feel and tap-and-go crushes MetroCard every time. But forget the polls, each day 75% of riders choose the speed, savings, and convenience of tapping to pay."

The MTA hasn't yet released the results of its spring customer survey, but gave CBS News New York an early look. The agency says 84% of subway riders and 87% of bus riders were satisfied with OMNY.

"I have no problem tapping. It works perfectly fine for me," New Jersey resident Leo Ross said.

Even Lambert wasn't completely out on OMNY after his card problems.

"As long as I don't have to go back to tokens, we're good," he said.

The MTA will stop selling MetroCards at the end of the year, though riders can still continue to use their cards to pay into 2026.