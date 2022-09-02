MTA prepares to phase out MetroCard machines in move to OMNY

MetroCard machines to be phased out by end of 2023

NEW YORK -- The MTA is telling subway riders to prepare to say goodbye to MetroCard machines.

By the end of 2023, the brightly colored machines, reminiscent of kindergarten toys, will go the way of the subway token.

The MTA says this comes as they begin the process of completely replacing MetroCards with the OMNY system.

OMNY cards are contactless, which means no more swiping.

Riders can also pay with their contactless credit, debit or reloadable prepaid card, or digital cards on their smart phone or smart watch. For more information, visit omny.info.