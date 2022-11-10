Authorities: Omar Alkattoul, 18, charged with making "broad threat" against synagogues in New Jersey
NEW YORK -- The man authorities say posted threatening messages against Jewish house of worship across New Jersey is now facing charges.
The Middlesex County U.S. attorney's office says 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul was arrested Thursday morning.
He's accused of sharing a document on social media in which he allegedly wrote about an attack on Jewish people.
The FBI issued a warning about the "broad threat" on Nov. 3, prompting heightened security at synagogues around the state.
The next day, the agency said the suspect "no longer posed a threat," but released few details.
Alkattoul is now charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
