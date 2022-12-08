Officials warn to watch out for counterfeit goods this holiday season

NEW YORK -- Officials issued a timely warning Thursday about counterfeit goods: Be careful you don't buy them this holiday season.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security showed off items at John F. Kennedy International Airport, including fake high-end jewelry, knock-off designer clothing and even bogus sports memorabilia.

Officials said the counterfeit items not only hurt the economy, they can put you in danger.

"In many instances, counterfeit goods can be dangerous to you and your family, as they can be made of substandard and inferior components that may even contain harmful chemicals,"

They said the fake goods industry is also linked to smuggling and forced labor.