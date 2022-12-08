Watch CBS News
Crime

Officials warn to watch out for counterfeit goods this holiday season

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Warning about counterfeit goods this holiday season
Warning about counterfeit goods this holiday season 00:39

NEW YORK -- Officials issued a timely warning Thursday about counterfeit goods: Be careful you don't buy them this holiday season. 

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security showed off items at John F. Kennedy International Airport, including fake high-end jewelry, knock-off designer clothing and even bogus sports memorabilia.

Officials said the counterfeit items not only hurt the economy, they can put you in danger. 

"In many instances, counterfeit goods can be dangerous to you and your family, as they can be made of substandard and inferior components that may even contain harmful chemicals," 

They said the fake goods industry is also linked to smuggling and forced labor.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.