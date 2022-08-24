Watch CBS News
Officials say more than 6,000 illegal guns seized as part of interstate task force

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Strategies to combat gun violence brought together federal, state and local authorities to Lower Manhattan Wednesday. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach took part in Gov. Kathy Hochul's Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. 

It includes officials from nine states. 

"We are now working cross-borders, getting guns off the street and keeping people safe, because my philosophy is I would rather be in the crime prevention business than the crime solving business," Hochul said. 

"We must dam every river that feeds the sea of gun violence in our city, in our state, and in our country," Adams said. 

The mayor says the NYPD has taken more than 4,700 guns off the streets this year. 

Hochul says more than 6,000 have been seized statewide because of the task force. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

