NYPD Officer Muhammed Chowdhury leaves hospital after being attacked while jogging off duty in the Bronx

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer who was violently robbed while jogging off duty in the Bronx was released from the hospital Thursday.

As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, he was surrounded by love and support.

Officer Muhammed Chowdhury is applauded as he leaves Jacobi Medical Center on Sept. 8, 2022. CBS2

Once the doors of the Jacobi Medical Center opened, NYPD Officer Muhammed Chowdhury was met with cheers from his police family, leaving the hospital for the first time in more than two weeks with his wife and children by his side.

"We're really thrilled that Muhammed was able to walk out of the hospital safely and much better than when he first came in," said Deputy Inspector William Gallagher.

On August 23, the 48-year-old was jogging in his Bronx neighborhood along Olmstead Avenue when he was attacked and robbed.

The suspects left him with a fractured skull and brain bleeding. He was taken to the hospital, where his cousin expressed gratitude Thursday.

"I'd like to extend my sincere thanks on behalf of the police officer Muhammed Chowdhury's family," said cousin Ifthakhar Chowdhury.

Hours before his hospital release, the NYPD took a 16-year-old boy into custody in the Bronx. Last month, police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan, Cops are still looking for two more suspects.

"We'll put the cuffs on them, we'll put the case together, well try to get justice for the police officer and these other police officers from Central Park. It could be any of them. The rest of the justice system needs to do its part," said PBA President Pat Lynch.

Chowdhury is an 18-year veteran of the NYPD, assigned to the Central Park precinct, where he is highly regarded.

"A cop's cop, and, honestly, if I could pick someone to a respond to a 911 call involving my family, he'd be one of the people I would choose. He is dependable, wonderful, and really embodies what we call 'New York's Finest,'" said Deputy Inspector William Gallagher.

Leaving the hospital, Chowdhury shared a thumbs up and a smile.

Police say Chowdhury was taken to a rehabilitation center - the next step on his road to recovery.

Police believe the suspects in this case are part of a street gang involved in a slew of robberies. At least five arrests have been made on various incidents, with more expected.