18-year-old Oshawn Logan arrested in violent attack, robbery of off-duty NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in an attack that sent an off-duty NYPD officer to the hospital earlier this week.

Police have been searching for three suspects accused of robbing and brutally attacking Muhammad Chowdhury while he was jogging Tuesday morning near his home in the Bronx.

Chowdhury suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain after being hit in the head. After attacking him, police say the suspects stole his cell phone, keys and wallet, then took off in a black Honda sedan.

Eighteen-year-old Oshawn Logan, of the Bronx, was arrested Friday. He's facing a number of charges, including robbery, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, he denied any involvement as he was placed in the back of a police vehicle Friday night.

Chowdhury is now out of a coma but remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Family members say he can now communicate.

"If you walk up to him asking for help, he would help you," the victim's nephew told CBS2 on Wednesday.

"My son-in-law is a very good person," Chowdhury's father-in-law said.

Chowdhury is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, police are investigating whether Logan is connected to at least 19 other violent robberies, and they are still looking for the other suspects involved in the attack on Chowdhury.