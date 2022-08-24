Watch CBS News

Off-duty police officer attacked in Bronx robbery

The NYPD is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a string of 19 crimes in August. The latest is an attack on an off-duty police officer in the Bronx. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to his family.
