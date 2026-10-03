Photo shows suspects in stabbing of off-duty NYPD detective in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects they believe stabbed an off-duty detective during a robbery Friday afternoon.

The pair allegedly stabbed the 33-year-old man about seven times near the corner of Rochambeau Avenue and East 208th Street before riding off on an e-bike. Police say a gold chain may have been the target of the robbery.

The off-duty detective was rushed to Jacobi Hospital. The NYPD says that detective remains in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects they believe stabbed an off-duty detective during a robbery Friday afternoon. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Witnesses say they saw the victim chase the men two blocks down Rochambeau before collapsing near a staircase.

"To be 100% honest, it looked like it was over. It looked like it could've been his last moments," said a witness who wished to remain anonymous.

He says neighbors rushed toward the victim.

"I just walked out my house, and he was just there on the steps bleeding," the witness said, "and then he tried to get up, walk over, and he just dropped on the floor."

An NYPD presence lingered on Rochambeau on Saturday afternoon.

"We're wondering, where did that come from? We're really sad, and we're shaken up because this is a very quiet community," neighbor Raymond Gonzalez said.

Neighbor Nelson Cruz said the incident hit close to home.

"[The victim] actually played sports in the Oval, and he's pretty well-known in the neighborhood," he said.

Cruz said he's been living in the neighborhood for 20 years. He and other longtime residents says incidents like these are out of character for this tightknit community.

An uncle of the victim had a message for the suspects.

"Let them surrender so they can face justice," he said in Spanish.