Funeral set for father and daughter who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.

Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.

Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

Two other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

