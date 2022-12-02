Funeral set for father and daughter who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.
Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.
Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.
READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment building
Two other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.