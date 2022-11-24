Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx. 

Firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving to a five-story building on Harrison Avenue in Morris Heights. 

Police said a 20-year-old woman and 60-year-old man died in the fire. A 62-year-old woman and 63-year-old were hospitalized with critical injuries. 

So far, there's no word on their names or whether they were related. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.