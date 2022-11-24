2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment building
NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving to a five-story building on Harrison Avenue in Morris Heights.
Police said a 20-year-old woman and 60-year-old man died in the fire. A 62-year-old woman and 63-year-old were hospitalized with critical injuries.
So far, there's no word on their names or whether they were related.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
