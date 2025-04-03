Driver in Brooklyn crash that killed a mother and her two young daughters arraigned

The driver in the crash in Midwood, Brooklyn last weekend that killed a mother and her two daughters faced a judge on Thursday.

Miriam Yarimi is still hospitalized and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, so she took part in a virtual arraignment.

The 32-year-old did not enter a plea. The judge said the evaluation must be completed before a grand jury considers the charges for an indictment. Yarimi is facing several, including three counts of second-degree manslaughter.

The judge denied her bail and she remains in custody. Her lawyer said she is innocent.

Here's what allegedly happened on Saturday

Police say 34-year old Natasha Saada and her two daughters, 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Deborah, were killed on Saturday afternoon after Yarimi plowed into them on Ocean Parkway near Quentin Avenue. The mother's young son, 4-year-old Philip, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Prosecutors say Yarimi made several statements while in custody, including "I have the devil in my eye," "I need a whole work-up to get whatever is in my body," "Where's my daughter?" and "I didn't kill anyone."

Yarimi's attorney told the judge that what allegedly happened Saturday was her first encounter with the criminal justice system, adding she's not a flight risk and that she is active in her community.

However, CBS News New York has learned that prior to the deadly crash, Yarimi's license was suspended, she had more than 90 traffic violations, and $10,000 worth of unpaid fines.

The crash has renewed calls for lawmakers in Albany to pass legislation that would require speed-limiting devices to be installed in vehicles of repeat offenders.