Oasis Live '25 concerts at MetLife Stadium this weekend. Here's what to know.

The Oasis Live '25 tour is coming to the New York City area for two concerts this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The shows are on Sunday and Labor Day, and feature special guests Cage The Elephant and Cast.

MetLife Stadium is the second stop on the English rock band's trip to the United States, which starts Thursday night in Chicago and ends Sept. 7 in Pasadena, California.

Oasis performed in Toronto earlier this week and has shows planned in Mexico City on Sept. 12 and 13 to end their international tour's run in North America.

Here's what to know if you're heading to one of the concerts in New Jersey.

Tickets for Oasis at MetLife Stadium

A few hundred tickets to see Oasis at MetLife Stadium are still available, but they're selling fast, according to the Ticketmaster and StubHub websites.

As of Thursday afternoon, StubHub estimates Sunday night's show is 97% sold out and just 5% of tickets are still on the market for Monday. Prices range from around $250 to sit in the upper deck to over $2,700 for seats on the field level.

According to MetLife Stadium, anyone over 34 inches tall must have their own ticket.

Getting to MetLife Stadium for Oasis

Oasis concertgoers have a few options for getting to MetLife for this weekend's performances. The stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close on both days when the main act takes the stage.

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. for those who plan to drive. It costs $40 per car and $160 for oversized vehicles, like RVs and buses. Tailgating is allowed.

NJ Transit is offering special service between Secaucus Junction and Meadowlands Station before and after each concert. The last train from the stadium will not depart earlier than 1 a.m., according to NJ Transit.

Coach USA bus service is available from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to the stadium and back via the 351 Meadowlands Express. Buses to the concert run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The last bus departs Lot K one hour after the concert ends.

Rideshare drop-off is located between Lots D and E. Pick-up is in Lot E.

