Oasis announces North America reunion tour dates for 2025: "One last chance to prove that you loved us"

After ending a 15-year hiatus — and long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher — Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month. The band announced Monday they are taking the long-awaited tour to North America in 2025.

"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," the Britpop band said in a statement.

There are five new stadium dates for next summer in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City. American rock band Cage the Elephant will open.

Presale registration is currently open on the band's website until Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. / AP

According to a press release, the band will also tour other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

Last month, frustrated Oasis fans in the U.K. were met with error messages, hourslong online queues and dynamic pricing — the quick rise and drop of price due to demand — while they attempted to score tickets.

There may be a solution for at least one of those issues: a spokesperson for Oasis management shared in a statement Monday that "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America."

"When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans," it continued. "We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

Band's break-up and reunion

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis was one of the most dominant British acts of the 1990s, releasing hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger." Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel and singer-sibling Liam.

The group split in 2009 after many years of infighting. Noel Gallagher officially left the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the two brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel Gallagher, the band's guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time.

While the Gallagher brothers haven't performed together since both regularly performed Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

In this photo illustration on X, formerly Twitter, on August 27, 2024, Oasis announces their reunion gigs for next summer. LEON NEAL / Getty Images

Last month, they ended a few days of fan speculation of an upcoming reunion with short video on the band's social media accounts that revealed the date "27.08.24," and time "8 a.m.," written in the same font as the well-known Oasis logo. The brothers shared the same to their individual accounts.

Announcing the reunion, the band said fans would experience "the spark and intensity" that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

Oasis' North American tour dates

Aug. 24: Toronto

Aug. 28: Chicago

Aug. 31: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 6: Los Angeles

Sept. 12: Mexico City