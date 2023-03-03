After $1 million heist, NYPD warns small businesses against impersonation robberies

NEW YORK - In Queens, some business owners worry they'll be the next victims of criminals who use disguises and trick their targets.

It's happened before, with suspects pretending to be officers or utility workers.

Recently a $1 million heist featured what looked like a delivery worker, until it turned violent.

"They were hiding at the corner," the victim's daughter said.

It was a violent deception that left her mother badly bruised, and the family's jewelry store in Flushing robbed of $1.1 million in merchandise in the middle of the day Feb. 22.

What initially looked like a legit delivery was a brazen heist at the Diamond Collect store. It began with a man in an Amazon jacket dropping off a package.

"They used that jacket as a ruse," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

The victim even waited until she thought the "deliveryman" was gone to try to retrieve the package, but she was pushed inside by two men and left badly bruised.

"They use the gun pointed to her head," her daughter said.

The NYPD says in the wake of that attack and robbery, there are more police officers on the streets of Flushing. Community leaders want more action and better awareness.

Councilmember Sandra Ung on Friday brought together NYPD leaders and local business owners, getting the word out that free security surveys are offered by the NYPD. Any business can call for an officer to visit and assess.

"If I see any vulnerabilities there," said Officer Mark Burger.

Owners learn where they need to upgrade locks and install intercoms and additional cameras.

"Assessing where camera placement is," Burger said. "Have the camera placement right in front of the door."

When criminals strike, there's always a percentage of the victims who have reasons for not coming forward. Ung wants to change that.

"Sometimes people feel if they call ... that they no one there will be speaking their language. It's hard," Ung said. "Numbers do matter. So it's very important that, if you've been a victim of a crime, to definitely report it."

Some victims may feel ashamed of being tricked. As many deception crimes go digital, others are still face to face with criminals pretending to be officers, and utility and delivery workers.

Catching these criminals means knowing what they're up to and making everyone aware.