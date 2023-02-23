Police: Thieves beat up 79-year-old jewelry store worker in Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects seen on video attacking a 79-year-old jewelry store worker in Queens.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Diamond Collect on 39th Avenue in Flushing.

Police said the suspects punched, kicked and pistol whipped the woman before making off with about $500,000 in jewelry.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.