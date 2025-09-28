NYPD van overturns, injuring multiple officers in East Harlem crash

Multiple New York City police officers were injured when their NYPD van crashed and overturned in Manhattan.

Officials said the police vehicle flipped on its side during the accident in East Harlem near the corner of 106th Street and Lexington Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Video from the scene shows a large emergency response, including FDNY and NYPD personnel, and several officers being taken away on stretchers.

Three officers were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, according to the fire department. Police officials said they suffered minor injuries.

The van has since been towed from the scene, but the stretch of Lexington Ave. remains closed over four hours after the crash.

CBS News New York is working to get information about what led up to the crash and the cause.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.