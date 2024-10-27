Memorial set to remember the 11 lives lost in the Tree of Life shooting six years ago

Memorial being held to remember those lost in the Tree of Life shooting

Memorial being held to remember those lost in the Tree of Life shooting

Memorial being held to remember those lost in the Tree of Life shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks six years since the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Eleven worshippers were killed in the deadliest attack on American Jews in our nation's history.

This afternoon there will be a commemoration ceremony at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill at 5:30 p.m. It will include a candlelighting by the family members of those killed. There will also be prayers and music during the course of the ceremony.

This morning, there are some volunteer events and organizers said they worked with the victim's families on those events which include making cards and posters for new immigrant families in Pittsburgh as well as hearts made to decorate the commemoration ceremony.

Most of the synagogue was demolished earlier this year and then ground was broken in June demolition-of-the-tree-of-life-building-to-begin-on-wednesday-morning-to-make-way-for-new-designfor a new building at the synagogue. That will include a memorial and a museum to help combat antisemitism.

Earlier this month, a memorial plaque was stolen from Allderdice High School that honored the 11 victims killed in the shooting.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it contextualizes what has been happening in America and a rise in antisemitism.

A district spokesperson said a replacement plaque had been ordered.

The expectation is that the plaque will be installed in time for today.

We'll have coverage of the memorial today on our evening newscasts as well as KDKA.com