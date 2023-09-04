NYPD: Suspect who shot at police in Queens arrested after officers return fire
NEW YORK -- NYPD arrested the person they said fired a gun at officers, who returned fire overnight in Queens.
It happened at 190th Street in Linden Boulevard.
According to investigators, officers heard gunshots in the area after 3 a.m. and found a suspect with a gun.
The suspect then shot at officers four times, police said.
No one was hit by the suspect's bullets or the officers'.
