NYPD: Suspect who shot at police in Queens arrested after officers return fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- NYPD arrested the person they said fired a gun at officers, who returned fire overnight in Queens

It happened at 190th Street in Linden Boulevard. 

According to investigators, officers heard gunshots in the area after 3 a.m. and found a suspect with a gun.

The suspect then shot at officers four times, police said. 

No one was hit by the suspect's bullets or the officers'. 

