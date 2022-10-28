NYPD: Suspect threw wrench through glass door of Cardinal Dolan's midtown residence

NYPD investigating vandalism at home of Archbishop of New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is working to figure out who vandalized the Manhattan home of the Archbishop of New York.

We're told three people were inside, but no one was hurt. Cardinal Dolan is out of town and was not home at the time, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Police sources said someone threw a wrench through the front door, shattering the glass, at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The residence is on Madison Avenue at 50th Street behind St. Patrick's Cathedral. The person who threw the wrench did not get inside and we're told there was no attempt to breach the door.

It was not immediately clear if the suspected vandal knew it was Dolan's residence. Sources said nothing at this point indicates it was a targeted attack.

The NYPD is reviewing surveillance video to find the suspect.

Dolan is in Rockland County and will return for Mass on Sunday.