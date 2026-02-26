1 arrested after NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park

A man was arrested after multiple NYPD officers were hit with snowballs Monday in Washington Square Park.

Gusmane Coulibaly, 27, was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to officials. Police also said he was previously arrested less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system.

The NYPD released images of four people they were looking for, saying they range in age from 18 to 20.

The incident has since sparked controversy over whether the people involved should face charges.

Differing responses to the incident

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the people involved should be charged.

"I want to be very clear," Tisch wrote on social media. "The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter."

No major injuries were reported, but police said two officers took themselves to the hospital for treatment.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined on Wednesday to say if he agreed with Tisch.

"I've said that what I saw was a snowball fight, it should be treated accordingly," Mamdani said Wednesday. "It was one that got out of hand, but that's what it was."

On Tuesday, Mamdani said he doesn't think the participants should face charges.

PBA President Patrick Hendry called it a "one-way attack" on officers. He called the mayor's response a "complete failure of leadership," doubling down that the incident was an assault on officers.

"This arrest sends a clear message that assaults on police officers cannot and will not be minimized or tolerated. We thank all of the NYPD members who have worked so hard on this case, and all of the New Yorkers who have spoken up in support of our police officers. There is more work to be done to hold accountable all who participated in this shameful attack," he said on Thursday.

Disagreement highlights rift between Mamdani, Tisch

Law enforcement expert Richard Espostio said snowball-gate highlights disagreements between Mamdani and Tisch.

"This is certainly a gulf between the two of them. Now, I was talking to a detective last night, and I said, what would you have done? He said, 'Well, what would I have done? The kid would have put his hand out. I would have a cuff on his. If I'm going to get hit with a snowball, one of you is coming with me," Esposito said. "Is it as criminal as [Tisch] made it? She probably overstated. But you know what? It's also saying, you're my department, I support you."