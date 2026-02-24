NYC Mayor Mamdani on video of NYPD officers hit with snowballs: "Treat them with respect"

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is calling on New Yorkers to treat police with respect after video shows some officers getting pelted with snowballs Monday.

Multiple NYPD officers were hit during a pre-planned snowball fight in Washington Square Park. The officers were not there as participants, however. They were responding to a 911 call related to it just before 4:15 p.m.

The snowball fight was coordinated on social media and drew a large crowd, and was similar to one that took place during the last big snowstorm just weeks ago. This time around, however, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said some participants went too far.

"I want to be very clear," Tisch wrote on social media. "The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter."

No major injuries were reported, but police said two officers took themselves in for treatment.

Mamdani said he doesn't think the participants should face charges.

"I don't. From the videos I've seen, it looks like a snowball fight," Mamdani said. "I've seen the videos of this snowball fight. It looks like a snowball fight."

Videos circulating online shows how the gathering went from innocent fun to multiple cops being repeatedly pelted with snowballs. The Detectives Endowment Association and the Police Benevolent Association think those who threw the snowballs at cops should be prosecuted.

"This was disgraceful. It wasn't a joke. It wasn't a game. It was a vicious attack and assault on two New York City police officers that landed them in the hospital," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

"I've seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park. Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving. Treat them with respect. If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me," Mamdani posted on social media. He was referring to his invitation to schoolkids to hit him with snowballs over his decision to return schools to in-person Tuesday.

"Our NYPD officers put themselves on the line to protect us every day. It is never acceptable to throw anything at a police officer, full stop," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

CBS News New York has reached out to the organizers of the snowball fight for comment.