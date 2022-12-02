Watch CBS News
Local News

4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4 NYPD executives retiring at end of December
4 NYPD executives retiring at end of December 00:27

NEW YORK -- Four top NYPD executives, including the chiefs of transit and housing, are stepping down.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday announced the retirements of Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox, Chief of Housing Kathleen O'Reilly and Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin.

The department's deputy commissioner of support services, Robert Martinez, is also retiring.

Sewell expressed gratitude for their decades of service and wished them well.

The retirements will be effective Dec. 30.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 7:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.