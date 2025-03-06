NYPD officers fire on man with gun on Staten Island, police say. No officers injured

NYPD officers fire on suspect on Staten Island, police say

NYPD officers fire on suspect on Staten Island, police say

NYPD officers fire on suspect on Staten Island, police say

New York City police opened fire on a man with a gun in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Staten Island, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Veterans Road West. Video from the scene appears to show multiple police vehicles and the parking lot taped off.

Police said the officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun, when the man allegedly pointed the weapon at them.

The officers then opened fire, but it's unclear if the suspect was shot or the extent of his injuries. The officers were not hurt.

NYPD officials are expected to provide more information around 8:30 a.m. from the scene. Watch the briefing live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.