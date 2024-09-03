Joshua Dorsett, accused of shooting 2 NYPD sergeants in Chinatown, pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- A man accused of shooting two NYPD sergeants in Chinatown last month was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Joshua Dorsett, 22, said nothing in court except to plead not guilty to two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

CBS News New York tried to talk to Dorsett's family as they left the courtroom, but they declined.

However, Vincent Vallelong, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, did speak out.

"Two individuals that served the city, that went out, did their job as we always do day in and day out, and they almost didn't go home that night," Vallelong said.

Video shows the shootings

Surveillance video from Aug. 1 shows the two NYPD sergeants trying to arrest Dorsett following an armed robbery on Canal Street. Court documents say Dorsett resisted and fired a shot from a gun in his pocket, hitting 43-year-old Sgt. Carl Johnson in the leg. The bullet also grazed 34-year-old Sgt. Christopher Leap. Both officers are expected to recover.

They still managed to arrest Dorsett, who authorities say is a known gang member and has at least three prior arrests.

"He has nothing to bring to society as far as I'm concerned. He should go to jail for the rest of his life," Vallelong said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, "Every day, the brave members of the NYPD risk their lives to protect New Yorkers and Joshua Dorsett's alleged actions could have killed these responding officers. I hope Sgts. Carl Johnson and Christopher Leap continue to heal from this horrific attack."

Dorsett is being held without bail he is due back in court on Dec. 9.