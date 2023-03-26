NYPD officers shoot knife-wielding man in Kingsbridge section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD opened fire on a man in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Sunday, leaving him in critical condition.

Police said they were responding to a call about an emotionally disturbed man armed with a knife.

Police say around 10 a.m. a father called 911 saying his adult son was having a medical episode at 2685 Grand Concourse near Kingsbridge Road. The father said the son felt like he was being followed, and prosecuted.

Police say the father also said the son stated, "If any cops show up here today, I will kill them."

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell described what happened when first responders arrived.

"Two cops and fire arrive in front of the location. They are met by the father and began to enter the walkway to the vestibule. At this time, the subject comes out, clearly becomes agitated, receives the officers [commands], drops a bag, produces a large kitchen knife, and starts advancing towards the officers. The officers give numerous instructions to drop the knife, at which time he does not comply. They discharge their firearms, striking the subject," Chell said.

In Spanish, the brother of the 42-year-old man said their father called him to say that his brother had been shot.

The NYPD said it was all caught on police body cameras and the event is around 30 seconds long.

Police said they are review the tapes and the investigation is ongoing.