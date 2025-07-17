NYPD officer stole from Wells Fargo customers' accounts, Westchester DA alleges

An NYPD officer is accused of grand larceny and identity theft in an alleged bank fraud that investigators say ran close to $90,000.

The Westchester County district attorney's office says the rookie officer from Manhattan formerly worked as a Wells Fargo bank operations coordinator in Westchester County, New York and fraudulently accessed customer accounts.

The officer, 27-year-old Yeison Rodriguez Acosta, made a brief of court appearance Thursday morning in suburban Rye. He is currently suspended without pay, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Defense attorney John Pappalardo declined comment after court.

The district attorney's office said Rodriguez Acosta worked for the Wells Fargo branch in Rye Brook from March 2024 to September 2024. He's accused of using information he learned to steal more than $87,000 from 14 customers' accounts between May 2024 and June 2025.

The district attorney's office alleges Rodriguez Acosta continued his conduct while at the NYPD's Police Academy in October 2024 and after his graduation in May 2025 when he was assigned to the 48th precinct in the Bronx.

"The defendant's brazen conduct, as alleged, does a disservice to his colleagues in law enforcement, who wear the badge honorably and took the same oath to protect and serve," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said in a statement. "My administration will work to ensure that Mr. Rodriguez Acosta is held accountable for his alleged crimes and that the victims in this case are made whole."

The 30-count criminal complaint includes charges of grand larceny, identity theft and fraud.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello was in court for Thursday's hearing and will have more on this developing story.