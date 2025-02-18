NYPD detective shot while serving warrant at NYCHA complex in Manhattan

A New York City police detective was shot Tuesday morning in Manhattan, and officials say the gunman has a history of arrests and was out on parole.

The shooting happened inside an apartment at 384 Madison Street, a NYCHA complex known as the Vladeck Houses.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the Emergency Service Unit was serving a search warrant shortly after 5 a.m. when the suspect opened fire on them through the door. One bullet hit an officer's ballistic shield, but the officers were not hurt and they did not return fire.

Tisch said the suspect used a couch to barricade himself inside, and the hostage negotiation team was called to communicate with him and his family. After losing contact with the suspect, officers tried again to get inside shortly after 8:15 a.m.

"While our officers were in the doorway, the perpetrator shot multiple rounds at our officers again. This time, striking an ESU detective with one round in the left shoulder, narrowly missing critical vessels and nerves that could have been life-ending," said Tisch.

The officers then returned fire, shooting the suspect multiple times on the left side of his body. Both the detective and the suspect were taken to Bellevue Hospital and they are expected to survive their injuries.

Suspect on parole after prior gun, narcotics arrests

A New York City police detective was shot Tuesday morning on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. CBS News New York

The detective is a 20-year veteran of the department who has been with the Emergency Service Unit since 2016, police sources tell CBS News New York. He was seen talking and smiling as he was loaded into the ambulance.

"We're grateful for his safety, but we're also angry. We're angry because the shooter is a violent, repeated offender with prior gun arrests, who was on parole for narcotics use and sales," Mayor Eric Adams said during a briefing at the hospital.

Tisch echoed the mayor with strong words, saying, "We should not have been at his door this morning in the first place." She called the suspect, 35-year-old Edwin Rivera, a "career criminal" with prior arrests for guns and narcotics, adding he has been arrested multiple times while out on parole.

"Why was this individual out of jail and in a position to shoot our officers? How is the system set up to allow one person to commit multiple violent offenses while out on parole with no consequences?" Tisch added. "I asked our elected officials up in Albany, our DAs and our judges: What are you doing here? We should never have had to be at that door this morning, we should never have had a cop shot today."

NYPD officials also showed a photo of a gun they said was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.