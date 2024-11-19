NYPD officer shot in leg in Queens, police sources say

NEW YORK — A New York City Police officer was shot after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Queens on Tuesday evening, police sources say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS News New York the officer was shot in the leg and was taken to a Jamaica Hospital in a marked patrol car. He is expected to survive, sources said.

The alleged gunman was shot multiple times, police sources said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.