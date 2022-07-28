NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A dog that was rescued last month from a hot car on the Upper East Side now has a new home.

Police had to break a window to rescue the dog, who was locked inside a hot car for two hours.

Update: After being rescued from being locked up in a hot vehicle last month, we are happy to announce that our furry four-legged pooch has a new home. Officer Maharaj of the @NYPD19Pct, one of the rescuers, just adopted him from the @ASPCA & will be giving him a fur-ever home. https://t.co/zE63ahIJUn pic.twitter.com/Gmp0fCsVll — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2022

On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted a photo of the pup headed to his new forever home.

He's been adopted by an officer with the 19th Precinct who helped rescue him.