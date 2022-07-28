NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- A dog that was rescued last month from a hot car on the Upper East Side now has a new home.
Police had to break a window to rescue the dog, who was locked inside a hot car for two hours.
On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted a photo of the pup headed to his new forever home.
He's been adopted by an officer with the 19th Precinct who helped rescue him.
