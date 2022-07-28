Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car on Upper East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car
NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from hot car 00:24

NEW YORK -- A dog that was rescued last month from a hot car on the Upper East Side now has a new home.

Police had to break a window to rescue the dog, who was locked inside a hot car for two hours. 

On Wednesday, the NYPD tweeted a photo of the pup headed to his new forever home. 

He's been adopted by an officer with the 19th Precinct who helped rescue him. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.