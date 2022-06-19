Caught on camera: NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers came to the rescue of a dog left in a hot car Friday.

Video shows police breaking windows to save the pup.

Yesterday’s afternoon temps hovered in the mid 80’s & on an 85° day, it only takes 10 mins for the inside of a car to reach a deadly 102°!



It’s prohibited to leave an animal unattended in a car under these dangerous conditions—thankfully the pup was rescued & is being cared for. pic.twitter.com/tSS0NUFT5h — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) June 18, 2022

Officers from the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side say New Yorkers saw the dog trapped for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 80s.

The dog was taken to a vet and is now said to be OK.

The NYPD says a criminal investigation is underway.