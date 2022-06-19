Caught on camera: NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car on the Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- NYPD officers came to the rescue of a dog left in a hot car Friday.
Video shows police breaking windows to save the pup.
Officers from the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side say New Yorkers saw the dog trapped for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 80s.
The dog was taken to a vet and is now said to be OK.
The NYPD says a criminal investigation is underway.
