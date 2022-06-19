Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on camera: NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car on the Upper East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car on Upper East Side
NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car on Upper East Side 00:25

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers came to the rescue of a dog left in a hot car Friday.

Video shows police breaking windows to save the pup.

Officers from the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side say New Yorkers saw the dog trapped for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 80s.

The dog was taken to a vet and is now said to be OK.

The NYPD says a criminal investigation is underway.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 7:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.