Jeffrey Maddrey named new NYPD Chief of Department; Thomas Galati named Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism

NYPD commissioner announces new leadership
NYPD commissioner announces new leadership 00:24

NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.

Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.

RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of year

Chief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.

