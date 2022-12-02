NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.

Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.

Chief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.