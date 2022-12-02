Jeffrey Maddrey named new NYPD Chief of Department; Thomas Galati named Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism
NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.
Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.
RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of year
Chief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.
This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.