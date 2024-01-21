NYPD marks 2 years since shooting deaths of detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked a somber anniversary for the NYPD.

Two years have passed since two young detectives were killed on the job.

Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot while responding to a domestic call inside a Harlem apartment. A third officer returned fire and killed the gunman.

It's hard to believe it's been two years since a violent gunman stole the lives of Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.



Those of us who wore the uniform and carried the badge feel that loss in our hearts.



Mayor Eric Adams tweeted out a remembrance Sunday, writing: "It's hard to believe it's been two years since a violent gunman stole the lives of detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. Those of us who wore the uniform and carried the badge feel that loss in our hearts."