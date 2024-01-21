NYPD marks 2 years since shooting deaths of detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked a somber anniversary for the NYPD.

Two years have passed since two young detectives were killed on the job.

Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot while responding to a domestic call inside a Harlem apartment. A third officer returned fire and killed the gunman.

READ MOREStreet renamed for late NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted out a remembrance Sunday, writing: "It's hard to believe it's been two years since a violent gunman stole the lives of detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. Those of us who wore the uniform and carried the badge feel that loss in our hearts."

