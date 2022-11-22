NYPD: Man suspected of throwing brick into LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK - The NYPD released new images of the man suspected of throwing a brick into an LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened Saturday night as people gathered inside the bar Vers on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street.

🚨WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On 11/13,15,&19/22, at 714 9 Ave @NYPDMTN Manhattan. The suspect threw a rock at the window of Vers nightclub causing damage. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/NqEYbXaung — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 22, 2022

No one was hurt, but this is at least the third time it's happened.

Police are investigating bricks and rocks being thrown at the building on two prior occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.