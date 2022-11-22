NYPD: Man suspected of throwing brick into LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen
NEW YORK - The NYPD released new images of the man suspected of throwing a brick into an LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen.
It happened Saturday night as people gathered inside the bar Vers on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street.
No one was hurt, but this is at least the third time it's happened.
Police are investigating bricks and rocks being thrown at the building on two prior occasions.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.