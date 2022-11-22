Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man suspected of throwing brick into LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD released new images of the man suspected of throwing a brick into an LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened Saturday night as people gathered inside the bar Vers on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street. 

No one was hurt, but this is at least the third time it's happened. 

Police are investigating bricks and rocks being thrown at the building on two prior occasions. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

