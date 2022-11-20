Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial held at Stonewall Inn as community calls for change after deadly Colorado shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.

The nonprofit Gays Against Guns had already been planning a memorial for Transgender Day of Remembrance, but when they woke up to the news of the Colorado Springs shooting, they knew the event had added importance.

At the memorial, community activists and politicians remembered the lives of all trans people killed by guns over the last year.

They also took the time to decry violent attacks on safe spaces.

"We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up. We will stand proudly," said Jay Walker, co-founder of Gays Against Guns.

Gays Against Guns was founded in response to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Colorado shooting and all state landmarks will be lit pink, white and light club in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.