NYPD: Man slashed with box cutter during argument on A train

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 22-year-old man is recovering after he was slashed in the head with a box cutter on the subway, according to NYPD. 

It happened Oct. 5. on a northbound A train at the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side

Investigators said the man and assailant were argument just before the attack. 

Police are still searching for the assailant. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 8, 2023 / 10:16 AM

