NYPD: Man in wheelchair bashes subway rider with cane

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a subway assault in Lower Manhattan.

It happened last month on the Q train inside the Prince Street subway station.

Investigators said a 22-year-old victim was trying to wake up a man who fell asleep with his phone in his hand.

The man then allegedly pulled out a cane and hit the victim in the head and neck before taking off in a motorized wheelchair.

The victim suffered a minor laceration to his head.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.