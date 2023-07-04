Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man in wheelchair bashes subway rider with cane

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a subway assault in Lower Manhattan. 

It happened last month on the Q train inside the Prince Street subway station. 

Investigators said a 22-year-old victim was trying to wake up a man who fell asleep with his phone in his hand. 

The man then allegedly pulled out a cane and hit the victim in the head and neck before taking off in a motorized wheelchair. 

The victim suffered a minor laceration to his head. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 4, 2023 / 11:07 AM

