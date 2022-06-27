Watch CBS News
Local News

Family opens no-leash Black Lab Café NYC on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC's first no-leash café opens on Upper West Side
NYC's first no-leash café opens on Upper West Side 00:47

NEW YORK -- As New York City continues to come back to life after the pandemic, many workers are trying to figure out what to do with their furry friends.

That's why brothers Nikolas and Kristoffer Powers, along with their mother, opened Black Lab Café NYC, the city's first ever no-leash café.

"Completely compliant with health code, as well. So as you can see, there's a whole wall here. We made it glass so that dogs can see their parents or owners, however you like to call it, while they're in getting food. But so that this area is completely separate so that no dogs can go where we're serving food and drinks," Nikolas Powers said.

There's a human menu and a dog menu.

The café is located on the Upper West Side near West 80th and Amsterdam Avenue.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.